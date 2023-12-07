▶️ Updated ranger station under construction in Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The ranger station in Sisters is getting an upgrade. Construction is underway to update the building built in 1962.

The planning for this began in the early 2000s, but was paused due to the 2008 economic crisis.

The Forest Service says it’s important that they be present in the Sisters community and this new building will help support that partnership.

“It’s huge to really be in here for the long term in this community and so we’re so excited to do that,” said Ian Reid, Sisters District Ranger for the Deschutes National Forest.

The original building will remain open during construction for those who need access to a ranger station.

