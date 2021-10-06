Sisters Ranger District will continue prescribed burning this fall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fuels specialists on the Sisters Ranger District plan to continue prescribed burning in the Metolius Basin south of the Metolius Meadows community along Forest Service Road 1419 on Wednesday and Thursday, if conditions remain favorable.

As conditions allow, Sisters Ranger District fuels specialists plan to implement prescribed burns throughout the month of October for a targeted total of 1,100 acres of prescribed fire.

In addition to the Metolius Basin, the district plans to implement prescribed burns in units located within the Sisters Area Fuels Reduction (SAFR) project and adjacent to Highway 20.

All prescribed burns are scheduled to take advantage of fall weather and preferred fuels conditions.

Understory burns reintroduce fire into a fire-adapted ecosystem and serve as the final phase in restoration efforts that have included thinning and pile burning.

This restoration effort improves forest health while reducing the risk of high-intensity wildfire adjacent to communities.

Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to analyze weather conditions and anticipated smoke dispersion to determine burn dates.

When smoke is present, motorists should reduce speed and turn on headlights.

All efforts will be made to limit smoke impacts to area neighborhoods and communities.

The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas due to cool night-time temperatures.

Residents in areas near burn operations are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid possible smoke impacts.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire.

For further questions contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541) 549-7700.