Sisters Ranger District to begin prescribed burns next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sisters Ranger District fire management specialists will begin the spring prescribed fire season next week in three specific areas, if conditions are favorable.

Units will be dispersed between the area next to Hwy 20, within the Sisters Area Fuels Reduction (SAFR) area, and in the Metolius Basin.

No road closures are expected, but drivers can expect increased signage and traffic control on major roads during burn operations.

Smoke could affect the town of Sisters and surrounding areas for a short while after burn operations are complete.

Businesses and those living in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed at night to avoid smoke impacts.

Those driving on the road while smoke lingers in the area are asked to slow down, turn on headlights and proceed with caution.

Specialists plan to have prescribed burns on up to 1,100 acres this year.

Springtime moisture allows firefighters to maintain low-intensity fire while removing ladder fuels and hazardous fuels loading.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. For further questions contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541) 549-7700.