Prescribed burn plans part of Sisters Ranger District Open House Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Sisters Ranger District is hosting its Spring Open House Wednesday. It’s an opportunity for the public to review actives they have planned for the next year.

The formal presentations start at 5:30 p.m. at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Hall on Elm Street in Sisters.

Presentations include recreation program updates, prescribed burning plans and road maintenance.

Following the presentations, they will break into smaller groups to discuss specific issues.

