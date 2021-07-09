Sisters Quilt Show to return Saturday after COVID cancellation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After a year off for the pandemic, the Sisters Quilt Show kicks off Saturday morning.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., around 500 quilts will be shown around the city, and 180 of them will be up for sale.

The quilts will be accompanied by 18 special exhibits.

For some long-time local quilters, the return of the event is emotional.

“I’m just really excited,” said Jean Keenan, the show’s founder, “I shouldn’t be tearful, but you know, it was sad last year when we didn’t get to have it, we did it online.”

Traffic is expected to be heavy throughout town all day long, and alternate route signs will be set up.

East-west traffic on Cascade Avenue will be open, as well as north-south cross streets.

Parking will be available on all city streets in both business and residential areas.

Show organizers ask that visitors refrain from blocking private driveways or alleyways.