by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 48th annual Sisters Quilt Show is this weekend. This year’s theme is “Hidden Stories.”

More than 1,100 quilts will drape the streets downtown.

The event is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. People traveling to and through Sisters should expect long delays.

