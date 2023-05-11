Prescribed burn near Sisters Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another prescribed burn is coming this Friday near Sisters, the Deschutes National Forest announced. It’s part of the effort to reduce the risk of wildfires this summer.

Presuming conditions are favorable, the forest service says the Sisters Ranger District will conduct burn operations on 128 acres just west of Sisters. Boundaries will be along Forest Service Road 15, Highway 242, Edgington Road and Forest Service Road 1505.

Smoke will be visible from Sisters, the Crossroads and Tollgate subdivisions and surrounding areas, the forest service says. Smoke impacts may occur on Highway 242, Edgington Road and Forest Service Roads 15 and 1505.

The forest service reminds residents that prescribed burns may cause smoke to settle in low-lying areas overnight.