by Steve Kaufmann

The 47th Annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show kicks off Saturday morning.

Thousands of quilt aficionados will stroll the streets, viewing 1,100 colorful works of fabric art.

Quilts will be on display from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can also log on and see the quilts virtually again this year.

Watch the video above for a behind the scenes look as executive director Dawn Boyd and a team of volunteers stitch together the last minute details of the show.

