▶️ Colorful quilts and ‘Hidden Stories’ displayed throughout Sisters today

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The streets of Sisters were lined with people and quilts today for the 48th Annual Outdoor Quilt Show.

Quilters and quilt enthusiasts walked around the town to find more than 1,100 quilts on display.

This year’s theme “Hidden Stories” reflects each quilt that is lovingly stitched together and the stories that go into them.

The Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show is free to attend and is held each year the second Saturday in July.

