Sisters new construction home shot; Deputies asking for home security footage

Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information on a shooting that did damage to a new construction home in Sisters sometime in the past week.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 600 block of N. Reed Street.

A property manager making a site visit reported seeing bullet holes in the exterior siding, interior drywall and a window.

Deputies confirmed the house was vacant at the time the vandalism happened. It’s believed it occurred sometime between 2:30 p.m. on March 3 and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

DCSO is requesting assistance from the public, specifically those who reside in the McKenzie Meadows Village sub-division and may have surveillance cameras outside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number, 541-693-6911, and reference case number 23-12419.