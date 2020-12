A Sisters man died Saturday after crashing his SUV into a utility pole along Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. when an eastbound Toyota Highlander driven by 35-year-old Neil Muller went off the road between Bend and Sisters.

Muller suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, OPS said.

It’s unclear what caused Muller to leave the road.