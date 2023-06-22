RPD: Volleyball academy coach in Sisters accused of sexually abusing athlete

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Sisters man was arrested last month accused of sexually abusing an athlete. Redmond Police say he was a coach with a local private volleyball club, where he had access to the victim.

Authorities say the individual is currently in the Deschutes County Jail facing multiple sexual abuse charges.

Police say the victim’s family reported the case to law enforcement.

