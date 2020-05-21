Sisters man arrested for breaking into house, stealing items

A Sisters man was arrested on Wednesday for breaking into a house in Sisters and stealing several items before fleeing, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. William Bailey said deputies were dispatched on Wednesday afternoon to a house on Elm Street in Sisters regarding a burglary. The caller had told deputies that he had come home and found a homeless man sleeping in his bed. The man had left when he was confronted, but he had also taken items from the house, Bailey said.

Deputies found the man, 34-year-old Thomas Bauer, in a public bathroom in Village Green Park. Bauer was identified as the suspect who had broken into the house and deputies recovered the stolen property from Bauer’s pockets, Bailey said.

Bauer was arrested on charges of burglary and theft.