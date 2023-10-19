Renovated Sisters library to open next week; Celebration on Oct. 28

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The new Sisters Library is set to open its newly renovated space.

The Deschutes Public Library said the library is set to resume operations sometime next week. Then, a grand opening celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, from noon – 2:00 p.m.

The library system says it’s the culmination of six years of planning and nine months of construction.

“Everyone here at the Sisters Library is so excited to share this new space with our community,” Sisters Library Operations Supervisor Zoe Schumacher said in a statement. “From the new paint on the exterior to the completely remodeled interior, it’s beautiful inside and out. Plus, it’s filled with updates and enhancements that really bring us into the 21st century.”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Oregon libraries receive record number of ‘challenges’ to materials, services

RELATED: Wayfinder is here: Meet the Deschutes Library system dumping Dewey Decimal

Among the upgrades, according to the library:

A vibrant, all-new children’s discovery space designed to engage young learners and spark the imagination.

Two new meeting and study rooms provide a place for the public to meet, something that was repeatedly requested during the planning phase.

A large community room features state-of-the art technology as well as a retractable glass wall to allow for flexibility of use, including after-hours access.

All-new public computers and updated Wi-Fi give customers essential access to high-speed internet.

During the Oct. 28 grand opening, there will be live music, face painting, a balloon artist and more.

The renovation was paid for by a November 2020 voter-approved bond measure which also went toward upgrading libraries in downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine and Sunriver. The bond is also funding the design and construction of a new library in east Bend, which will break ground next year.

Bond funds are also being used to double the square footage of the Redmond Library, which is expected to be finished next fall.