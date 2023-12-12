Sisters Library installing large-scale textile art from Oregon artist

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Renovations to the Sisters Library will include a textile art display from Oregon artist Kristy Kún. The public can get its first chance to see the display this weekend.

The installation of hand-made felt and fibers will be placed in the library’s newly renovated community room, the Deschutes Public Library announced Monday.

The piece was commissioned specifically for the Sisters Library. Kún says she drew inspiration from the Metolius River, the library said.

“I worked with a repeating woven pattern for the physical construction of the textile, and integrated color as a ribbon in this pattern—greens and golds of Ponderosa Pine trees reflecting onto brilliant turquoise blue water of your beloved Metolius,” Kún said in a statement. “It is incredibly honoring to have this work featured in a community meeting space! I strove to make a timeless work that reflects the spirit of the community and serve as a backdrop to gatherings in this place of knowledge for generations to come.”

A reception is planned for Saturday, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. at the library. The public can meet Kún, discuss her work and get a first look at the installation.

The library system says unique art installations are planned for every library in Deschutes County. A call for submissions is still open and interested artists can learn more and apply through the CaFÉ (Call for Entry) website at https://dpl.pub/call-for-art