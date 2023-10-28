▶️ The Sisters community celebrates the grand re-opening of the public library

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After years of planning and 8 months of construction the Sisters Library celebrated a grand re-opening Saturday.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, an eager crowd flocked inside to get a glimpse of the new space and all it has to offer.

To celebrate the library offered tote bags and stickers as well as food, music, face painting, a balloon artist, and activities for the kids.

Updates to the library include exterior upgrades and landscaping, an all new interior remodel, new public computers, a children’s discovery space, and two public meeting rooms.

