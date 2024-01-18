Sisters Library closes after water leak due to apparent pipe burst

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Sisters Library is closed after a significant water leak flooded parts of the building, the Deschutes Public Library announced Thursday. The early assessment is a pipe burst during sub-freezing temperatures.

The leak was found in the community room and the children’s area Wednesday morning, leaving standing water.

“The Sisters Library will remain closed while contractors and disaster mitigation services work to ensure that any leaks are repaired and that all structures and furnishings are dried or replaced if needed,” Deschutes Public Library said.

There is no estimated reopening date.

“We are in the early stages of assessing the damage, so are reliant on our contractors to continue their exploration and repair,” library Director Todd Dunkelberg said. “We will keep the public updated as to the progress of the repairs via our website and social media channels.”

The external book drop at the Sisters Library remains open, so customers can still return their checked-out materials. Sisters customers can still access eBooks, audiobooks, and other digital resources online via the library’s website.