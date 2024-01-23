Repairs begin at flooded Sisters Library

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Contractors were at Sisters Library Tuesday, starting repair work after parts of the library were flooded last week.

Employees found water leaking in the hallways last Wednesday, forcing the library to close. It damaged the newly remodeled community room and kids area.

“We’re completely heartbroken. Genuinely, we just came out of a remodel. We’ve been back since the remodel for three months. And then to come into this heartbroken is the best way I can describe it,” said Library Operations Manager Mayra Corn.

No books were damaged.

A reopening date will be determined when crews are done analyzing what needs to be fixed.

Books can still be returned using the external book drop, but no books can be checked out until the library reopens.