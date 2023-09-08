▶️ Sisters City Council may put homeless warming shelter on hold

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A project to help the homeless population in Sisters during the frigid winter months may be on hold.

The Sisters City Council heard testimony Tuesday on a proposed cold weather shelter, which would be on the north side of town.

Nearly 100 people were in attendance. Most of those who spoke were not in favor of the proposition.

Sisters Mayor Michael Preedin and two city councilors also opposed the operation.

Their decision is informal and isn’t final until it is put in writing at a future city council meeting.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Sisters getting cold weather shelter for homeless

RELATED: Sisters’ homeless go without warming shelter, must find one elsewhere