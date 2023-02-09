Washington state man arrested for robbery at Sisters area homeless camp

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Washington state man was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies say he robbed someone at a homeless camp near Sisters and vandalized another camp.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Dana Roy, 42, showed up at Mainline Station around 8:00 a.m. and made “concerning comments” about the camps located across Highway 20. After arriving deputies spoke with Roy, they released him after determining no probable cause.

DCSO deputies then conducted interviews with people living in some of the camps, the office said. It’s alleged that Roy approached another male at a camp with what appeared to be a handgun and a knife. Roy is suspected of having ordered the male to give him two backpacks and his sleeping bag, which he did.

Roy then allegedly went to another camp and cut a tent, a tarp and ransacked the camp. DCSO said deputies searched the area and found the ransacked camp. They also recovered two stolen backpacks and the sleeping bag in the forest.

Deputies found Roy again and took him into custody. He was taken to jail on charges of Robbery in Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Theft in the Second Degree.