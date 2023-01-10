▶️ VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver injures pedestrian in Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Sisters Sunday. The sheriff’s office released video of the incident.

DCSO said deputies were sent to the crash on N. Pine Street near the Sno Cap Drive-In at about 1:00 p.m. A maroon 1999-2006 GMC Yukon hit a pedestrian who was reported to be standing at a parked vehicle. The driver then continued north on N. Pine Street before turning east on W. Main Street.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies determined the Yukon had a partial Oregon license plate with the letters “ZV.” The Yukon also sustained damage to the passenger side of the front quarter panel.

The pedestrian is not visible in the video.

The pedestrian had minor injuries, DCSO said. They received medical attention at the scene.

DCSO later said they were able to get a full license plate number and track down the owner and driver of the vehicle, who they identified as 89-year-old Richard Anthony Bassett of Sisters. He was cited for Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to Injured Persons (Class C-Felony), Assault IV (Class A- Misdemeanor).

