by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Transportation begins road construction in downtown sisters Monday.

Crews are planning to work on pavement preservation down Highway 20 — also known as West Cascade Avenue — between Locust and Pine Streets.

Work will be done overnight Monday through Thursday from 10:00 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Crews will be flagging traffic through one lane during construction

Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.