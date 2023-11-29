by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

A group of Sisters High School students decided to spend their Thanksgiving break working at the school, building a brand new broadcast studio for the audio-visual club.

The students provided a tour of the new digs Tuesday and they didn’t skimp on making sure it’s efficient.

“It’s all in a smart system controlled via Google Home and an app so we can all sync them together,” said club president Jack Turpen, a junior, when showing off the TV monitor and lights behind the anchor desk. “We built it as a super dynamic space so it can be used for a plethora of different things. Its main use is the news. Every week we do a news clip that’s pushed out to all of our classes.”

“I’ve never really done a sport or done anything extracurricular, so it’s been kind of cool to like stay after school and work hard at something,” said sophomore Morgan Daniel.

The club has worked tirelessly for the last three weeks to make a broadcast studio space a reality.

The table that holds all the monitors and controls for the director has been placed on a table with wheels so that it can be used in a variety of ways.

“During graduation, wheel this table into the gym and we use it as a base to livestream graduation,” Turpen said.

“Freshman year I was talking about the idea of a teleprompter and we thought that would be just way out of our league and I said, if we ever got a teleprompter, then, you know, we’re in over our heads,” Turpen added.

Over Thanksgiving break. A/V club members plus some additional friends constructed a broadcast studio with all the bells and whistles.

“Jack reached out to me asking if I’d be able to help them frame these walls and get this set set up, since a lot of them knew what their goal was and what process they wanted to do, but they didn’t know the exact details of how to build something like this,” said junior Cooper Merrill, the studio construction manager.

The studio has lights, cameras and anchor desk computers. You name it, it’s in there.

“We’ve got our green screen. We do weather every week,” Turpen said.

And the most impressive thing of all, it was all student led — from writing grants for the funding to implementing all the technology.

“You always want the programing and the cool things that are happening at the school to be student driven. And this you couldn’t have a more, you know, plain case where the kids are really driving what’s happening,” said Principal Steve Stancliff.

“I think all of this has been the result of hundreds of hours that have gone in over the past few years to get us where we are now,” Turpen said.