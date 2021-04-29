Sisters High School, middle school closed while officials trace COVID cases

COVID cases at Sisters High School and a connection to the middle school forced students back to online learning Thursday, district officials said.

Baseball, softball and the girls’ tennis matches scheduled for Thursday would continue, however.

Superintendent Curt Scholl told parents in an email said the move “will allow us the time to conduct more thorough Contact Tracing to truly identify who was impacted and to help us determine the next steps.”

Later Thursday morning the district’s athletic department said officials were able to trace and identify everyone who needed to be quarantined.

Elementary students remained in school on Thursday.

Scholl said the district would contact “many families to accurately access the impact of this situation.”

He expected to send out more information and an update later Thursday.

If any student believes they have been in close contact, which is within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes within a 24-hour period, of a COVID-19 positive person, please contact your school.

