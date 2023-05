by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two fires started in a girls’ bathroom at Sisters High School Wednesday morning, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Staff and students were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The fires were contained to the bathroom, DCSO said. Deputies are working with the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department to find the cause.

No other details were immediately available.

