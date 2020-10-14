Sisters Halloween carnival canceled; firefighters to deliver goodie bags to schools

The Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District will deliver Halloween goodie bags to local schools after announcing it is canceling its popular annual carnival.

Firefighters will hand out the bags to kids in grades K-4 at Sisters Elementary and Black Butte School. The bags will include important fire safety educational information and some holiday treats.

“While we realize this isn’t the typical Halloween experience that local families have come to love, we still want to be able to provide a way for kids to enjoy the holiday in a safe manner,” said Fire Chief Roger Johnson.

The Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District has hosted a Halloween carnival for Sisters Country residents for decades.

The Halloween carnival has been a great opportunity for the Fire District to connect with youth and to provide fire safety education materials.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC and the Oregon Health Authority are discouraging many traditional Halloween activities to prevent the spread of the virus.

Parents can feel safe knowing the holiday bags are prepared in a safe and sanitary fashion, Johnson said.

Personnel preparing the bags will wear appropriate personal protective equipment including masks and gloves.

The bags will also be prepared several days in advance of distribution to the schools.

For more information, please contact the Fire District at 541-549-0771