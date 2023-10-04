▶️ Sisters girls soccer off to 8-1 start and a dominating defense

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Sisters girls’ soccer team is on a roll and shows no sign of slowing down.

“We hold ourselves to a really high standard not just in the way we play, but the way we carry our team,” said senior midfielder for the Outlaws Marley Holden.

The Outlaws are off to their best start in years, with an 8-1 overall record at the 3A level.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Pac-12 teams falling into a pecking order following undefeated starts

RELATED: ‘The best sense of humor’: Friends remember cycling legend Gary Bonacker

“The camaraderie that we have this year is better than any of the years I’ve been here, and it’s not just on the field,” said senior defensive midfielder Isabel Schiller. “It’s off the field too. High fives in the hallway, like we’re definitely a team that loves each other and cares for each other.”

Over the summer, the team played in Germany, strengthening a bond that head coach Brian Holden says the girls have had since they were kids.

“They play for each other,” said coach Holden. “They play for each other like a family. They bought into the system that we decided to play, and the work ethic is unmatched.”

Despite the teams’ success on offense, it’s their defensive play that is dominating. Through the first nine games, the Outlaws have scored 40 goals and only given up three.

“We work our butts off,” Marley said. “It starts with defense. Three goals against doesn’t just come from a good defense. It comes from a good team. So it starts with not letting the ball get out of their half of our midfield. And our keeper is amazing. She stepped up big and is doing an insane job.”

The team has goals of winning the league and even state, but they say right now they are just focusing on being the best players and team they can be.

“It doesn’t matter the score,” Isabel said. “It could be 11-0 like that doesn’t matter. 11-0 and 1-0 are both wins. It’s about the way we play, not about the score.”

“The way we play, the way we carry ourselves and how we can leave a good example as seniors for the people who are going to come next,” Marley said.