▶️ The streets of Sisters are filled with music from the Sisters Folk Festival

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 26th Annual Sisters Folk Festival returned Friday for the three day event.

The town is filled with music from seven different venues located around Sisters.

The event was sold out this year and offered music performances from 33 artists from all over the world.

In addition to the music, there were free events as well as food vendors and artisans to enjoy.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: New American Legion commander visits Sisters

RELATED: Free farm-to-table meal kits for Sisters seniors through pilot program