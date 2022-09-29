▶️ 25th Annual Sisters Folk Festival this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 25th Annual Sisters Folk Festival returns Friday with 31 bands performing at seven different venues around town.

New this year is a kid zone at Fir Street Park with live music and family-friendly activities.

Organizers expect 4,000 visitors to check out the event — nearly double the current population of Sisters.

“So just creating this larger community of people that come from all over the place is super fun. Come together to just celebrate music, all things music, music, dance. Meet new friends. It’s great,” said Sisters Folk Festival Executive Direct Crista Munroe.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are sold out, but there are some available for Sunday.

Friday’s first performance is at 6:00 p.m.