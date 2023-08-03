3.8-acre fire burning on ODF land near Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new fire reported near Sisters had grown to an estimated 3.8 acres early Thursday afternoon.

Central Oregon Fire Information says the fire is located about eight miles northeast of Sisters on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands.

Firefighters from Sisters-Camp Sherman, Cloverdale, Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service were on-scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately reported.

