Sisters home a total loss after Thursday morning fire

A home in Sisters is rendered a total loss after fire broke out early this morning.

Fire crews were called to the house Northeast of Sisters at 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

When they got there, crews say the house was heavily involved in fire and part of the roof had collapsed.

“Our crews worked through the night there some difficulty with deep snow of cold weather, snowing, but they were able to keep it from spreading,” Division Chief Jeff Puller said.

The home was unoccupied, as it was under a remodel, so no one was harmed.

The house is an estimated loss of $2.5 million, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.