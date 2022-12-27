▶️ Mother of 5 mourned after deadly crash near Sisters

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

The family of a Sisters woman — a mother of five — is in mourning after she was killed in a single-car crash near Sisters Friday night.

Maria Aviles Tapia, 38, was a passenger in the car when it slipped on ice and hit a tree, according to police. Maria was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her brother, Jaime Tapia, remembers her as “the best mother, the best sister, the best friend to this community.”

He told us she moved to Sisters from Mexico in 2000 to be with him and to start a family of her own.

“She left behind… me, my brother, my sister,” said Jaime.

She also left five children, ranging in age from three to 19 years old.

To Maria’s nephew, Jaime Tapia Jr., Maria was also like a mother to him.

“She picked me up late at night when no one could from soccer games or anything like that,” said Jaime Jr. “She took me to my first job even though she had to drive all the way to Sunriver and drop me off. She would spot me any time I needed money. She was a great person.”

The Tapia family has a GoFundMe to help support Maria’s children and husband during this time.

Jaime Sr. told us the community support means the world to him.

“I am so grateful to all the people who have supported us right now, and this really helps, and I want to say thank you to everyone. Thank you so much,” said Jaime.