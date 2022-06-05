Sisters Farmers Market welcomes 400+ visitors on opening day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Sisters Farmers Market was in full swing on Sunday for its opening day.

As the weather fluctuated between cloudy wind and sunshine, shoppers enjoyed meandering among local vendor booths and sampling wares.

Market Manager Michelle Jiunta said the market has been around for 10 years, and has lived at Fir Street Park for four of those years.

“It is so exciting,” she said. “I’ve been working behind the scenes for months, so it’s really exciting to see opening day and all the bright, happy faces shopping and supporting local farmers and vendors.”

There were 31 local vendors on Sunday, with a broad range of items to share.

“Most of the vendors are very local from right here in Central Oregon,” Jiunta added. “We have several different farms, we have an orchard, we have honey and lots of artisan goods. Handmade crafts, small-batch products.”

Their average is around 700 people per market day, and by the end of market hours on Sunday, more than 400 people had come to visit.

Sisters nonprofit Seed to Table took over running the market in 2020.

“The market is just a fun place to see all of our programs together and to be able to welcome visitors, locals from Sisters and all around Central Oregon to surround around celebrating food and the local economy,” Seed to Table Executive Director and Founder Audrey Tehan said.

Seed to Table works to increase access to local farm-fresh produce and provide farm-based opportunities in education locally.

Other sponsors for this year’s market include Metabolic Maintenance, Black Butte Realty Group, Ace Hardware, Black Butte Ranch and Bend Cider Company.