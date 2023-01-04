▶️ Library on wheels to serve Sisters while main library gets upgrade

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A temporary library on wheels will serve the people of Sisters while the main library building gets a facelift.

A mobile library building has been brought to the site of the current facility at Cedar and Main while crews make improvements to the Sisters Library.

The temporary building came in two parts and will be assembled. It will then need to be wired by the Deschutes Public Library’s IT staff.

“Some library systems have to close down a library completely when they undergo a remodel or construction,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg in a statement. “Our staff worked hard establishing a temporary space that would allow our customers to still access some of our most popular resources, like best-selling books and picking up holds, while we work to make their library better than ever.”

Once the mobile unit is assembled, the Sisters Library will close for approximately one week to allow staff to move into the temporary location. After that, remodeling begins at full speed, with an expected completion date of late August.