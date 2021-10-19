Sisters Country yard debris burning allowed beginning Oct. 20

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Open burning within the Black Butte Ranch, Cloverdale and Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Districts will be allowed beginning Wednesday at daylight.

Residents are strongly encouraged to contact their local fire protection agencies for additional burning information and regulations.

Please note that some municipalities such as the City of Sisters do not allow yard debris burning at any time during the year within their jurisdictions, and certain homeowner’s associations may have further restrictions in place.

The Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District utilizes an online registration system for burning.

The online system can be accessed by visiting www.sistersfire.com, or the “Burn Permits” App available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

The Burn Permits App can be downloaded directly to your smartphone.

Residents in the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District should register their address and create burning permits using the online system.

Residents that have previously registered their address in the system should still check burning status daily and create a permit for each day they intend to burn.

The requirement to check in each day is based on changing atmospheric and weather conditions such as wind or air dryness.

The Fire District’s on-duty Shift Commanders will make a determination and update the system before 8 a.m. each day regarding whether burning will be allowed within the District.

Residents in the Cloverdale Fire District can visit https://www.cloverdalefire.com/burning-reg to register for a burn permit.

Residents in Black Butte Ranch Fire District should contact the fire department at 541-595-2288 to schedule a burn.

Safety during open burn season is of the utmost importance.

The online reporting system allows Fire District staff the ability to see who is burning on a daily basis, immediately notify users of changing conditions, message important fire safety information, ensure that those planning to burn are aware of the City of Sisters outdoor burn ban, and that the right jurisdiction is being notified of the planned burn.

Local fire departments will continue to monitor weather and fuel moisture conditions in their district and may make modifications on a day-to-day basis.

Please call your local fire agency for more information.