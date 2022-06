by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to give their thoughts on a trail project near Sisters.

Deschutes County is holding a virtual open house and survey for the Sisters County Trails expansion project.

Participants are being asked about existing and proposed trails in the area. Proposals include horse, bike and hiking trails.

The survey and an interactive map can be found here.

