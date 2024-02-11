Chimney fire spreads to roof structure of a home near Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters from the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District (SCSFD) responded to a report of a house fire in the 69000 block of Deer Ridge Rd road northeast of Sisters Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames from the roof of the home near the metal chimney pipe. The fire had extended to the roof structure and was burning in a void space between the ceiling and the roof of the home.

Engine crews from Sisters, the Cloverdale Fire District and a ladder truck from Black Butte Ranch Fire District, were able suppress the fire and keep it from extending any further. Firefighters remained on scene to overhaul the fire and salvage property within the home.

“Our firefighters were able to arrive quickly and control the fire before it caused additional damage.”, said Fire Chief Roger Johnson. “A big thank you to our neighboring Districts for supporting this operation.”

SCSFD said, the home was occupied at the time of the fire and all occupants were able to evacuate with no injuries reported. Property damage is estimated to be between $20-30,000.

It is recommended that all fireplaces, wood stoves, chimneys and flues be cleaned and inspected annually to ensure safe operation. Additionally, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors should be tested every six months.

