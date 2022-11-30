▶️ Sisters man arrested in string of thefts; Deputies looking for more victims

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Sisters man is under arrest in a string of thefts from vehicles in the area. Now the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for additional victims.

DCSO said they received a call Sunday morning about stolen property in the 70000 block of Appaloosa Drive, northeast of Sisters.

An investigation determined Noah Kirshner was the suspect, DCSO said, and that there were multiple thefts in the area.

Kirshner was located in his car on Wilt Road near the neighborhood.

A search warrant for Kirshner’s car found other items thought to be stolen, according to DCSO.

He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, two counts of third-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

If you or anyone you know has been the victim of recent car break-ins, you can call the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911