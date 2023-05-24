Smoldering pile burn rekindles in Sisters-Camp Sherman area

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters rushed to put out a rekindled pile burn that escaped near Sisters Tuesday evening.

The 1/8-acre fire was reported at 6:35 p.m. by a neighbor. A total of 19 firefighters from three agencies responded.

The Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire Protection District said the property owner reported they had been burning yard debris but had put the fire out earlier in the day.

The fire district said there wasn’t enough clearance around the pile burn, and the smoldering fire rekindled due to afternoon temperatures and wind.

The fire district reminds residents to clear the area of combustible material around their burn pile for at least ten feet in all directions and ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

Residents are reminded to follow the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District burn regulations, register their property and schedule their burn days at www.sistersfire.com.

The outdoor yard debris burning season ends at sunset on May 31.