Multiple fire agencies attack suspected human-caused brush fire near Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Multiple agencies were called in to put out a suspected human-caused brush fire near Sisters Wednesday afternoon, the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Rural Fire Protection District said.

The quarter-acre fire was approximately 400 feet off of the Cold Springs Cutoff Road.

Crews from Sisters-Camp Sherman, Black Butte, Cloverdale and the Oregon Department of Forestry moved in to knock down the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service is the investigation into the fire.

Sisters-Camp Sherman is reminding people that the vast majority of wildfires each year are caused by people and that they are preventable.

