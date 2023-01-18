Suspected Sisters bookstore burglar, armed with hatchet, arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A suspected burglar who deputies say broke into a Sisters bookstore Tuesday night and came out armed with a hatchet when law enforcement arrived was taken into custody.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said deputies were dispatched to the Lonesome Water Bookstore on W. Cascade Avenue (Highway 20) at about 6:15 p.m.

A passing motorist called 911 to report someone on a black ski mask trying to break into the store, DCSO said. Responding deputies were told he was able to get inside.

RELATED: New Bend Police K9 helps capture felon during search warrant

RELATED: VIDEO: Man tries to ziptie Seattle-area barista, pull her through window

When they arrived, law enforcement officers saw the person in the mask leaving the store, armed with a hatchet.

A DCSO deputy, assisted by the Black Butte Ranch Police Department, was able to take the man into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

DCSO said 21-year-old Hendrix Reed Pursell of Bend was arrested on charges of 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree criminal mischief and possession of a burglary tool or theft device.

Oregon State Police and the Redmond Police Department also assisted.