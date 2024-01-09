2-story barn in Sisters burns to ground

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A two-story barn in Sisters burned to the ground late Sunday night.

The Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire Protection District said it happened just after 11:00 p.m. at 70150 Stevens Canyon Road.

Someone living a 1.5 miles away called 911 to report the fire, the district said. Firefighters were initially sent to Wilt Road, but were later redirected to the Ridge at Indian Ford Subdivision and finally to a group of homes off Stevens Canyon Road. Because of the confusion as to the location, firefighters’ arrival was delayed 17 minutes.

When they arrived, firefighters found the barn already burned down. A 120-gallon propane tank near the structure was flowing propane to the burning structure, which was disconnected by fire crews.

Firefighters believe the fire started 2-3 hours before it was reported to 911, based on the property owner’s Ring camera.

No people or animals were hurt. Initial property and contents loss is estimated at $300,000. The cause is under investigation.