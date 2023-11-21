▶️ New Sisters Bakery bread-making facility to help increase production

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon shoppers may start to see more Sisters Bakery bread in local stores.

The business has a new facility dedicated to baking loaves of every kind. It will help the bakery produce more product for its wholesale clients.

“This has been a long time coming. We’ve pushed the production capabilities of our original retail bakery with our growing retail and wholesale clientele. And we just had to expand,” Sisters Bakery owner Spencer Hamiga said.

Now that the bakery has a space just for bread, it offers the business more capability at the original location to produce the pastries and donuts that are worth the drive.

