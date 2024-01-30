Baby girl delivered in back of Sisters ambulance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sisters-Camp Sherman paramedics helped deliver a baby in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital over the weekend.

The Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District said crews were dispatched to a call of a woman in labor. They arrived to find the mother was having contractions about two minutes apart. She was helped to the ambulance to be taken to St. Charles in Bend.

It became clear the ambulance wouldn’t make it in time. After a few rounds of pushing, the mother delivered a healthy baby girl.

The ambulance then pulled over so the father could come inside to cut the umbilical cord and meet his daughter.

“Our Paramedics train for this type of scenario, but labor and delivery are not routine calls for service for our ambulance crews,” Chief Johnson said in a statement.

“The crew considers it an honor to have been part of this special moment for this family,” Captain Cody Meredith said.