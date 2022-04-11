Sisters asks community to conserve water

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Sisters is encouraging community members to conserve water and reduce water waste.

Snowpack and reservoirs levels are currently below average for this time of year, according to Public Works Director Paul Bertagna.

The city is also aware of above-average temperatures predicted in the Cascades and Central Oregon.

These drought conditions are affecting both the local community and natural resources.

“Water conservation is key to reducing pressure on our groundwater sources, and our biggest opportunity for water savings is from more efficient irrigation practices,” said Bertagna.

Here are some ways community members can help reduce their irrigation water use during the ongoing drought:

Irrigate at night or in the early morning to reduce water loss to evaporation.

Check for leaks in irrigation lines, outdoor spigots, and indoor water fixtures—even a slow drip

adds up to a lot of wasted water.

adds up to a lot of wasted water. Adjust sprinkler heads if you see runoff on your driveway, sidewalk, or street.

Use a hose timer or install a weather-based irrigation system controller or a soil moisture sensor

to prevent overwatering.

to prevent overwatering. Replace all or part of your lawn with native, low water use plants.

For more ideas on cutting back on your water use, visit the City of Sisters Public Works page.