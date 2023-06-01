DCSO: Man with multiple nationwide warrants arrested in Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man with multiple nationwide felony warrants was arrested in Sisters Wednesday after a woman he was with, also with a warrant, reached out to a deputy. That’s according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

DCSO said Shawna Elizabeth Myers, 32, contacted a deputy in the Rays Food Place parking lot. Myers allegedly said she had traveled with the wanted man, 31-year-old Jamie Lee Denby, from Marion County.

Myers said she did not feel safe with Denby, the sheriff’s office said, and admitted that she also had an active warrant out on her.

She allegedly told deputies that Denby was armed with a machete and would likely fight back if police contacted him.

DCSO said Denby was found asleep in a vehicle in the nearly Chevron parking lot. Deputies, including an armored vehicle, pinned Denby’s vehicle in to make sure it couldn’t drive away. Businesses in the area were also told to pause operations during the event, the sheriff’s office said.

Denby was taken into custody without incident, DCSO said.

DCSO said Denby had three active nationwide felony warrants including:

Kidnapping

Coercion

Extortion

Assault 4th Degree

Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle

Menacing

Unlawful Use of an Electrical Stun Gun, Tear Gas, or Mace

Myers had a warrant for failure to appear for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Black Butte Police assisted in the arrest.