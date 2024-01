by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but you don’t have to be worried if you’re still looking for that special someone.

Every first Friday of the month, Bend Wine Bar hosts a Single Mingle and Speed Dating event. All proceeds of the event go towards the Humane Society of Central Oregon

Megan Sinclair sat down with Violet Robles, the special events coordinator at Bend Wine Bar to learn more.

More information can be found on the Bend Wine Bar website.