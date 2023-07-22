400-acre wildfire burning on Warm Springs Reservation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation that temporarily closed part of Highway 26 was reported to be at least 400 acres as of late Friday night.

According a post by Warm Springs Fire Management on Facebook, the Simnasho Fire was burning in grass and brush Friday. Swift, hot winds were pushing it to the east toward Simnasho.

There was no estimate given about containment.

Warm Springs Fire Management was fighting the fire for several hours Friday night with a Type 3 team being called in to assist with resources including engines, hand crews and aerial support, if needed.

Warm Springs Police issued a “Get Ready” notice for evacuation for Simnasho residents.

After a temporary closure, Warm Springs Police said a Highway 26 was re-opened. Highway 3 and Highway 9 were open only to local, residential traffic.