Silver Rail Elementary’s new principal named

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Megan Filiault will be the next principal to guide Silver Rail Elementary in Bend.

Filiault is currently principal at Sacramento Elementary School in Portland’s Parkrose School District, a position she’s held for four years.

“Megan Filiault’s values and experiences are a wonderful match for the Silver Rail community, where she will bring a spirit of collaboration and rich experience leading inclusive, welcoming school environments,” said Superintendent Steven Cook.

Her past teaching experience extends two decades, with stints in Oregon, Texas, and Bolivia.

“Never in my life have I experienced such a connection between a school and my core values of bringing kindness to the forefront and a focus on service to self and others. I cannot wait to join this dynamic team of educators, families and students who believe in the mission ahead of us and show so much pride in what they are doing” said Filiault.

Filiault, who is bilingual, was one of four finalists for the position.

Stephanie Jensen, who is serving as interim principal, will return to her previous position as assistant principal when Filiault officially starts on July 1st.