Signs on Deschutes River Trail advise against walking alone due to cougar sighting

New signs on the Deschutes River Trail near Bend’s Mill District warn of cougar activity and advise against walking alone in the area.

The signs report a cougar was seen in the area Thursday.

The Deschutes River Trail is about two miles west from where a cougar was sighted early Thursday morning, near Grocery Outlet on SE Wilson and SE 3rd Street.

The signs advise walkers to avoid approaching a cougar if one is encountered. Instead, people should stay calm, try to appear large, make noise and keep children close.

Fighting back is advised on the rare occasion a cougar attacks.

All sightings of cougars should be reported to Oregon State Police or Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.